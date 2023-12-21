Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.78. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $47.62.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $165,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $246,331.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,792 shares of company stock worth $797,958. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after buying an additional 85,139 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,312,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

