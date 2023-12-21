Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,814 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $214.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.03. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.20 and a 1-year high of $219.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.