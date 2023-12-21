Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys 590 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstone Financial Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BNDX opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.0873 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.