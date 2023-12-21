Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 42,992 Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,992 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Enviva as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva by 472.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva by 577.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
Enviva Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of EVA stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.
Insider Activity at Enviva
In other Enviva news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $3,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,348,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Enviva
Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.
