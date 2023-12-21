Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Cuts Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 95,794 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a market cap of $651.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $31.45.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.