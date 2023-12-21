Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.17 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $266.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $251.84 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,711,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,109,396.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,711,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,109,396.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $199,477,460. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

