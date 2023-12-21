Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,499 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

