Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of McKesson by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3,968.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $446.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $455.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

