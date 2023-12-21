Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $283,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,994,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 1.8% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 73,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $225.00 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

