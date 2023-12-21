Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $173.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $117.31 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.33.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

