Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 75,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 192,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 32,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

