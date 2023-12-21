Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,736,293,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,942 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

NYSE MRK opened at $105.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $266.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

