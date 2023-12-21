Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,125 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $1,159,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,208 shares in the company, valued at $32,957,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $1,159,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,957,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,138,651.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,370,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,781 shares of company stock worth $32,000,032 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.