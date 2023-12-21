Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT opened at $211.11 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.55 and its 200-day moving average is $185.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 137.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

