Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 1,876 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

