Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

RITM opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $50,728,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,301,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,471.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,108,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,208 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

