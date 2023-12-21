Robert Dennehy Sells 1,858 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Robert Dennehy sold 2,373 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $201,420.24.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $94.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

