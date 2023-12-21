Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 196 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.22. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

