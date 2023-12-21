Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 729 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $729.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $287.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $529.01 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.06.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

