Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017,393 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $74,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $370,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEG

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.