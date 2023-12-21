Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after buying an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $296.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.50. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

