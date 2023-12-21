Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $515,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,454 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $397,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $180.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.56. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

