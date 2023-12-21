Roy Sebag Acquires 5,000 Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Roy Sebag purchased 29,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.76 per share, with a total value of C$231,248.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Roy Sebag purchased 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.75 per share, with a total value of C$7,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Roy Sebag purchased 2,500 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$19,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Roy Sebag purchased 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.88 per share, with a total value of C$7,880.00.

Goldmoney Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:XAU opened at C$7.87 on Thursday. Goldmoney Inc. has a one year low of C$7.55 and a one year high of C$11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 30.51 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of C$106.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of -0.65.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney ( TSE:XAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of C$11.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

