Royal Bank of Canada Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$34.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TMX Group to C$31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TMX Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$92.13.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on X

TMX Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$30.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$25.87 and a 12-month high of C$31.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.36.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6091714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.