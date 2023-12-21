Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.76% from the stock’s current price.

VYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.77. NCR Voyix has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Reddy purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $100,312.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,118.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NCR Voyix news, Director James G. Kelly bought 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $497,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Michael Reddy bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,312.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $251,118.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

