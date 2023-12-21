Royal Bank of Canada Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $300.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $301.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.86.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $247.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.