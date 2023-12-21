Royal Bank of Canada Trims West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Target Price to $90.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WFG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 1.12. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

