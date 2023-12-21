Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$146.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$130.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morningstar cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$136.15.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$132.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$118.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$122.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$140.18. The firm has a market cap of C$186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6200552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 52.62%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.32, for a total value of C$459,862.92.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

