RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPT Realty
RPT Realty Stock Down 1.8 %
RPT Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.81%.
Institutional Trading of RPT Realty
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RPT Realty
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.