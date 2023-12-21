RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPT Realty

RPT Realty Stock Down 1.8 %

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.81%.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.