Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Up 26.3%

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2023

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) was up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 3,006,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 823% from the average daily volume of 325,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$323.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38.

Rusoro Mining last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

