RVW Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $160.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

