RVW Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,328 BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Get BlueStar Israel Technology ETF alerts:

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Company Profile

The BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of Israeli technology companies listed globally. ITEQ was launched on Nov 2, 2015 and is managed by BlueStar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueStar Israel Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.