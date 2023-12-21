RVW Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,404 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.15.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:COF opened at $127.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $132.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
