RVW Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,659 shares of company stock worth $4,463,419 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $136.59 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

