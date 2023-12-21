RVW Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average of $126.67. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.