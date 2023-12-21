RVW Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,042 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.74 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

