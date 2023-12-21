RVW Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,143,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,762,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,837,000 after purchasing an additional 240,879 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

