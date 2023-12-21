RVW Wealth LLC Invests $119,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,642 shares of company stock worth $16,887,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $252.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.63 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.39 and a 12 month high of $260.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.02 and its 200 day moving average is $207.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

