RVW Wealth LLC Invests $63,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.72. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

