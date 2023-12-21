RVW Wealth LLC Invests $67,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,406,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $438.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

