RVW Wealth LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $186.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.97. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.