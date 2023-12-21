RVW Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 359 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,044 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 5,841 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $661.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $292.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.28.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

