RVW Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,345,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.