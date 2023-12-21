RVW Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,938 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of O stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

