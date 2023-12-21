RVW Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,170 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.14. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.