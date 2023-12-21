RVW Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 600 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 265,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 528.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IJJ opened at $112.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

