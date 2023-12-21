RVW Wealth LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,888,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSX opened at $134.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.13. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $136.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.