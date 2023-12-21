RVW Wealth LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,827,000 after buying an additional 523,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $309.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.42. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

