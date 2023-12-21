RVW Wealth LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.11.

QRVO stock opened at $108.55 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

