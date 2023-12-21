RVW Wealth LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 269,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,323 shares during the period.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $76.94 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $78.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
